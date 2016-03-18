FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina current account deficit widens to $15.93 bln in 2015
March 18, 2016 / 7:14 PM / a year ago

Argentina current account deficit widens to $15.93 bln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 18 (Reuters) - Argentina’s current account deficit widened sharply to $15.93 billion in 2015 from a revised shortfall of $8.08 billion a year earlier, official data showed on Friday.

The INDEC statistics agency, which has been reviewing economic data published by the former leftist government, reported a $4.031 billion deficit in the third quarter of 2015 and a $4.768 billion deficit in the last three months of last year.

Gross external debt at the end of 2015 amounted to $157.79 billion, INDEC said, excluding the debt owed to holdout creditors in a dispute with Argentina over unpaid bonds. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom, writing by Richard Lough, editing by G Crosse)

