Argentina moves forward with $1.84 bln Neuquen dam project
December 19, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina moves forward with $1.84 bln Neuquen dam project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Argentina has held a preliminary auction to award the contract to build a $1.84 billion hydroelectric dam in the southern province of Neuquen, the country’s Planning Ministry said on Friday.

A Russian state bank will finance 85 percent of the investment, with a 20-year loan at a fixed 6.5 percent annual interest rate and a 66-month grace period, the ministry said in a statement.

Construction of the dam called Chihuido, in Argentina’s Patagonia region, will be managed by a consortium of the following Argentine companies: Helport, Chediack, Panedile, Eleprint, Hidroelectrica Ameghino and Spain’s Isolux.

The Chihuido dam will add 637 megawatts to the electricity market, provide water for human and industrial consumption, as well as help control water levels of the Neuquen River, the statement said. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; edited by Hugh Bronstein and Gunna Dickson)

