Argentina says appeals US ruling to pay holdout bond investors
November 27, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

Argentina says appeals US ruling to pay holdout bond investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Argentina said on Monday it had filed an appeal of a U.S. court order to pay $1.3 billion to investors who rejected two debt restructurings tied to the nation’s 2002 sovereign debt default.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa last week ordered Argentina to deposit the money before Dec. 15 to pay the “holdout” creditors.

Argentina’s government, which announced the appeal in a statement late on Monday, has called the ruling unjust and said it could wreck future attempts by governments around the world to restructure debt.

