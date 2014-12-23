FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina loses U.S. appeal over creditors' subpoenas
December 23, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina loses U.S. appeal over creditors' subpoenas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected Argentina’s bid to reverse a decision requiring the country and various banks to provide holdout creditors with information about the country’s assets including military equipment and diplomatic property.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York affirmed the 2013 ruling, which compelled compliance with subpoenas and information requests served by bondholders suing for full payment of debts after its $100 billion default in 2002. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

