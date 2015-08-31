U.S. appeals court rules for Argentine central bank in bondholder case

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank on Monday won the reversal of a U.S. court ruling that had allowed bondholders to try to hold it responsible for the country’s obligations on debt that has been in default since 2002.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York overturned a 2013 ruling that rejected Banco Central de la República Argentina’s bid to dismiss claims by creditors who sought to have the central bank declared the South American country’s “alter ego.” (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York Editing by W Simon)