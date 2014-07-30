FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine banks to offer to buy holdouts' debt at discount-banking source
July 30, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine banks to offer to buy holdouts' debt at discount-banking source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 30 (Reuters) - A consortium of Argentine banks is set to offer to buy out the country’s debt held by holdout investors suing Argentina, in an eleventh-hour deal aimed at averting a default, a senior banking executive familiar with the offer told Reuters on Wednesday.

The executive said there had not yet been any discussions with the New York hedge funds leading the litigation and that the offer would require them to take a haircut.

“The idea is to sit down with the funds and buy all their debt. We have to negotiate the final amount, the terms and how payment will be made,” the executive told Reuters. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish)

