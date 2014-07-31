FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine bondholders given instructions by BNY Mellon
July 31, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine bondholders given instructions by BNY Mellon

Daniel Bases

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - In the wake of Argentina’s July 30 default on restructured sovereign debt, Bank of New York Mellon on Thursday gave instructions to creditors for the next step in exercising their rights to collect on their investments.

In a statement, BNY Mellon said bondholders “shall have the right to direct the time, method, and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the Trustee, or exercising any trust or power conferred on the Trustee by the Indenture with respect to the Debt Securities of such Series.”

Argentina and the holdout creditors, who did not participate in the two prior restructurings of the country’s 2002 default on approximately $100 billion, failed to come to agreement to avert a repeat default by July 30 despite weeks of talks.

Holders of at least 25 percent of the restructured debt from 2005 and 2010 must now give written notice to both Argentina and the trustee to declare the debt securities are “immediately due and payable.” This is known as acceleration.

The default is a set back to Latin America’s No. 3 economy from efforts this year to re-engage with international financial markets. (Reporting By Daniel Bases)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
