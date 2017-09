BUENOS AIRES, July 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s dollar-denominated Par bond slid 7.6 percent to hit a bid price of 52.00 in the first moments of trading on the over-the-counter market on Thursday after the government defaulted on its debt, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Argentina’s blue chip Merval index fell 4 percent in early trading. (Reporting By Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish)