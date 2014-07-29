FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina bonds up slightly on eve of expected default

Davide Scigliuzzo

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - Argentina bonds were drifting higher Tuesday morning amid light volumes, as government representatives prepared for last-minute talks in New York to avoid a technical default later this week.

An Argentine delegation will meet with US court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack at 11am, but expectations of reaching a deal with holdout creditors are running low.

“It seems pretty obvious that there is going to be a default,” one trader said.

Even so, the sovereign’s bonds continue to find support amid belief that exchange bondholders will eventually be paid - even if the government is forced to miss a payment this week.

The bonds are opening marginally higher in an otherwise mixed session for Latin American credits.

Argentina’s discounts were quoted at 84.5 mid-market, while the pars were spotted at 52.5, according to traders. Five-year CDS was quoted at 38-41 points upfront, equivalent to a spread of 1898bp mid-market.

“The bonds are less than a quarter point up, but no volumes yet,” a second trader said. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

