FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina bonds drop, CDS widens in wake of default-traders
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina bonds drop, CDS widens in wake of default-traders

Joan Magee

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - Argentine five-year protection widened over 500bp Thursday while the sovereign’s bonds dropped around seven points following its default.

Argentina’s five-year CDS widened 513bp to 1,957bp in spread terms or 40.5 points up-front.

The country’s Discount 2033 notes dropped seven points to a bid price of 89.00, while the Par 2038s dropped seven points to 49.50 bid, said traders in New York.

The US dollar-denominated local-law Boden 2015s dropped four points to a bid-price of 97.00, while the Bonar 2017s were down three points to 94.00 bid. (Reporting by Joan Magee; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.