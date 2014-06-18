Argentine bonds jump on prospect of talks with holdouts

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Argentina’s over-the-counter bonds reversed losses on Wednesday, with the 2038 Par bonds shooting up 6 percent, after a lawyer representing the country in its bond dispute said it would negotiate with holdout investors next week.

If the South American country can reach a deal with the investors who refused to agree to its restructuring after its 2002-02 default on $100 billion, it might be able to avert a new default. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)