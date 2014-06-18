Argentine bonds fall after U.S. court lifts stay

BUENOS AIRES, June 18 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter 2038 Par bonds in pesos fell 2.7 percent on Wednesday after a U.S. court lifted a hold on a judge’s order requiring Argentina to pay $1.33 billion to bondholders who did not participate in two debt restructurings.

The move is seen pushing Argentina closer to a technical default. The South American country has refused to pay the “holdouts” but if it fails to do so, the court can prevent it servicing its restructured debt on June 30. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)