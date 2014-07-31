FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ISDA agrees to consider credit event on Argentina CDS
July 31, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-ISDA agrees to consider credit event on Argentina CDS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(UPDATES with acceptance)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has agreed to consider whether a credit event has occurred on Argentina’s credit default swap contracts (CDS), according to its website.

Swiss bank UBS on Thursday submitted the request for ISDA’s determinations committee to consider whether a “failure to pay” credit event has occurred, citing a missed deadline to deliver interest payments to exchange bondholders.

ISDA’s 15-member committee is expected to vote on whether a payment on Argentine CDS contracts can be triggered in the next couple of days, according to a source close to the discussions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

