ISDA delays Argentina CDS auction until September
August 19, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

ISDA delays Argentina CDS auction until September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has delayed the auction to settle Argentina’s credit default swaps until at least September.

ISDA’s 15-member determinations committee voted unanimously Tuesday to postpone the auction until at least after September 2.

The committee today began discussing a challenge it received regarding the inclusion of two Japanese-law restructured notes into the list of securities deliverable into the auction.

As the challenge needs to be resolved before the auction can take place, the committee opted to postpone the date of the auction from the originally scheduled August 21.

The auction, run by Creditex and Markit, will determine the payout that holders of protection on Argentine bonds will receive as a result of the sovereign’s default on July 30. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
