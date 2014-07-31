FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISDA asked to consider credit event on Argentina CDS
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

ISDA asked to consider credit event on Argentina CDS

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has received its first request to consider whether a credit event has occurred on Argentina’s credit default swap contracts (CDS), according to the ISDA website.

Swiss bank UBS on Thursday asked ISDA’s determinations committee to consider whether a “failure to pay” credit event has occurred, citing a missed deadline to deliver interest payments to exchange bondholders.

If the request is accepted, the 15-member committee will vote on whether a payment on Argentine CDS contracts can be triggered. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

