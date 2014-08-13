FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ISDA sets Argentina CDS auction for August 21 - IFR
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

ISDA sets Argentina CDS auction for August 21 - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) will hold an auction on August 21 to settle Argentina’s outstanding credit default swaps, Thomson Reuters IFR reported Wednesday.

The auction will determine the payout that holders of protection on Argentine debt will receive as a result of the sovereign’s default on July 30.

The committee has also determined a list of securities that will be deliverable into the auction, which includes the sovereign’s Par 2038, Discount 2033 and Global 2017 notes.

ISDA’s 15-member determinations committee put Argentina effectively in default earlier this month, by ruling unanimously that a “failure to pay” event occurred when the sovereign missed a coupon payment on some restructured foreign-law bonds. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo of Thomson Reuters IFR)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.