Argentina has "window of opportunity" to issue debt - central bank chief
February 25, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Argentina, shunned by the global debt market for more than a decade, believes there is a window of opportunity to raise debt internationally, the country’s central bank chief Alejandro Vanoli said on Wednesday.

“The global context presents an important window of opportunity,” Vanoli told local radio station Blue FM, referring to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s remarks on Tuesday that it would be several months before U.S. central bank was expected to raise interest rates. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

