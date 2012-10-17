Argentina's Chaco province to offer peso bonds in swap-source

* Chaco shook debt markets by paying interest in pesos

* Swap would cover about $30 million in dollar bonds

* Currency controls mean province unable to buy dollars

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Chaco province will offer to swap about $30 million in dollar-denominated debt for peso bonds because authorities are unable to buy greenbacks due to currency controls, a local government source said on Wednesday.

The central bank refused to let Chaco buy dollars on the foreign exchange market due to the controls, so the northern province repaid creditors about $260,000 in pesos on dollar-denominated bonds issued under Argentine legislation earlier this month.

Details of the voluntary debt swap offer could be announced in the next few weeks, the provincial Economy Ministry source said on condition of anonymity.

“The idea is to retrieve the bonds in dollars. Obviously the offer should compensate for the fact that they are no longer in dollars ... so it’s attractive to the market,” the source added.

National and provincial bond prices sank last week in the wake of Chaco’s decision to pay its dollar obligations in pesos.

President Cristina Fernandez has limited access to dollars in the last year to stem capital flight but this was the first time a province was unable to buy greenbacks due to the restrictions.

The central bank said the currency limits only affect a small amount of dollar debt issued under Argentine law. It said debtors who issued bonds under foreign legislation would be able to buy foreign currency to service that debt.

Ratings agency Moody’s described Chaco’s decision as a default and said it increased uncertainty about the government’s “interventionist” policies.

The two bonds eligible for the voluntary debt swap were issued in 2006 with a coupon of 4 percent and maturities in 2015 and 2023. Some $10 million is outstanding on the first bond with about $22.2 million left on the longer-term issue, according to the Economia y Regiones consulting firm.

The South American country, Latin America’s No. 3 economy, has been virtually shut out of international credit markets since it staged the world’s biggest-ever sovereign debt default at the height of a 2001/02 economic crisis. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Kenneth Barry)