Argentine minister says Citigroup bond deal is illegal

BUENOS AIRES, March 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Wednesday a deal between Citigroup Inc and a U.S. judge allowing the banking giant to process two Argentine debt payments violated the South American country’s laws.

Kicillof said Argentina’s securities commission and central bank would examine the deal to determine officially whether or not it was legal.

“From my point of view, the deal they have signed with the vultures clearly violates Argentine laws,” Kicillof told a news conference. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)