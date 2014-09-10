U.S. judge holds off on Citi subpoena in Argentine bond case

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would wait for a decision on a pending appeal before ordering Citigroup Inc to comply with a subpoena seeking details of any threats from Argentina to process payments the court had blocked.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa at a hearing in New York acknowledged Argentina may be undertaking efforts to force Citigroup to violate orders he previously issued as part of litigation that led to the country’s default in July.

But the judge said he would wait to rule on the subpoena request until after a federal appeals court next week considers whether to uphold his decision blocking Citigroup from processing the payments on U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued under Argentine law.

The subpoena was issued by Elliott Management’s NML Capital Ltd, which has been suing for full payment on bonds in default since 2002.

"It almost goes without saying whatever the court of appeals decides will have an effect on the issues we're dealing with here," Griesa said.