FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clearstream suspends security settlement in the Argentine market
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 31, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Clearstream suspends security settlement in the Argentine market

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Luxembourg-based Clearstream has suspended settlement for any security in the Argentine market after its local custodian Citibank recently lost its ability to provide such services, a spokesperson for the clearing house told IFR on Tuesday.

“Clearstream has suspended settlement in the Argentine market following an earlier announcement by the Argentine securities regulator that Citibank Argentina is no longer allowed to offer custody and related services in Argentina,” the spokesperson said.

Clearstream said it expects to restore settlement for bonds in the Argentine market “only once it can ensure that title to securities can be safely transferred between its customers.” (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.