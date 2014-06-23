FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says to solicit stay on US debt rulings later Monday
June 23, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says to solicit stay on US debt rulings later Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 (Reuters) - Argentina will ask U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa on Monday to impose a stay on debt rulings to allow the country to make payments to creditors of restructured bonds on June 30, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said.

Argentine financial markets shot higher on Monday as the government got set to negotiate with investors who refused to restructure their bonds after the country’s 2002 sovereign default. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

