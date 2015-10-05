U.S. court rejects creditors' bid for Argentine funds held by BNY Mellon

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday refused to force Bank of New York Mellon Corp to turn over to holders of defaulted Argentine bonds any of the $539 million the country in 2014 deposited to pay creditors who participated in its past restructurings.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld an October 2014 ruling, holding that the Argentine creditors were not entitled to possess the funds and did not have rights to the money superior to BNY Mellon. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)