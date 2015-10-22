FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge rules for more Argentine creditors suing for payment
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
A big bet on production
Energy & Environment
A big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge rules for more Argentine creditors suing for payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that holders of Argentine debt suing in 15 lawsuits for full payment on bonds in default since 2002 had been treated unequally to creditors who had participated in its past restructurings.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan ruled that Argentina had made no new arguments to justify treating the creditors differently than several similar holdouts who held $5.4 billion of defaulted bonds that he granted similar relief to in June.

These holdout bondholders are often called “me-too” creditors for seeking the same relief as several hedge funds who had secured a ruling ordering Argentina to pay it $1.33 billion plus interest. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.