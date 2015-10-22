U.S. judge rules for more Argentine creditors suing for payment

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that holders of Argentine debt suing in 15 lawsuits for full payment on bonds in default since 2002 had been treated unequally to creditors who had participated in its past restructurings.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan ruled that Argentina had made no new arguments to justify treating the creditors differently than several similar holdouts who held $5.4 billion of defaulted bonds that he granted similar relief to in June.

These holdout bondholders are often called “me-too” creditors for seeking the same relief as several hedge funds who had secured a ruling ordering Argentina to pay it $1.33 billion plus interest. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)