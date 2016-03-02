FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine creditors lose bid to delay lifting of injunctions
March 2, 2016 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected a request by Argentine bondholders who reached a $4.65 billion settlement resolving litigation over defaulted bonds to wait longer before lifting injunctions that restrict the country from paying off some debts.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said while he appreciated arguments by the creditors to wait 30 more days, “circumstances have changed so significantly as to render the injunctions inequitable and detrimental to the public interest.”

Griesa conditioned the decision on Argentina repealing two laws concerning its debts and paying creditors who by Monday had reached $6.2 billion in settlements with Argentina.

Those include four hedge funds including Elliott Management’s NML Capital Ltd who were part of the $4.65 billion accord announced on Monday. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)

