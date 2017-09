Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina’s euro-denominated bonds rallied sharply on Friday after a U.K. court ruled that English law applies to a disputed case involving interest payments on Argentine debt sold in euros.

Argentina’s December 2038 bond with a 2.26 percent coupon rose nearly 2 points in price, sending its yield to a 3-week low. It was the largest one-day drop in the bond’s yield since August. (Reporting By Dan Burns)