U.S. judge rules holdout creditors can seek bond offering details
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge rules holdout creditors can seek bond offering details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled holdout investors in the long-running Argentine sovereign debt dispute are entitled to details of a recent bond offering by Buenos Aires.

The ruling by U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa came in response to a request by holdout investor NML Ltd, an affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Management, that Deutsche Bank turn over details of the U.S. dollar-denominated debt offering held this week.

Reporting By Nate Raymond; Writing by Daniel Bases and Noeleen Walder; Editing by Bernard Orr

