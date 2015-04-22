U.S. judge rules holdout creditors can seek bond offering details

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled holdout investors in the long-running Argentine sovereign debt dispute are entitled to details of a recent bond offering by Buenos Aires.

The ruling by U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa came in response to a request by holdout investor NML Ltd, an affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Management, that Deutsche Bank turn over details of the U.S. dollar-denominated debt offering held this week.