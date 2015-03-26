FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euroclear stops trading with Clearstream on some Argentine bonds
March 26, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Euroclear stops trading with Clearstream on some Argentine bonds

Davide Scigliuzzo, Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, March 26 (IFR) - Euroclear has closed a trading bridge with Clearstream on five series of US dollar-denominated Argentine bonds issued under local law, the company said in a note to the market on Thursday, according to a broker.

“Any instructions to receive or deliver the aforementioned securities from/to a Clearstream Banking Luxembourg customer will be rejected with immediate effect,” Euroclear said in the note.

The securities affected have the following ISIN codes: ARARGE03E097, ARARGE03E113, ARARGE03G704, ARARGE03G688, ARARGE03E154.

Official at Euroclear were unavailable for comment.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing Paul Kilby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
