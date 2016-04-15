FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks on Argentina bond to earn up to US$27m in total fees
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 15, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

Banks on Argentina bond to earn up to US$27m in total fees

Davide Scigliuzzo

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Banks leading Argentina’s jumbo bond sale, which is set to price next week, could earn up to US$27m in total fees, according to government documents published on Friday.

Argentina will pay a commission of 18bp to the underwriters arranging its first international bond sale in 15 years, which is expected to include maturities of five, 10 and 30-years.

The South American nation is expected to raise between US$12.5bn and US$15bn through the bond sale, bringing the total feel pool to between US$22.5m and US$27m, according to IFR calculations.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander - the four global coordinators appointed to manage the offering - will each receive 19% of the total fee pool, or between US$4.28m and US$5.13m, based on the expected issue size.

Joint bookrunners BBVA, Citigroup and UBS, which will have a smaller role in the offering, will receive 8% of the fee pool each, or between US$1.8m and US$2.16m. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.