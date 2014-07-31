FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina urges bondholders to demand blocked payment from judge
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 31, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Argentina urges bondholders to demand blocked payment from judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Cabinet chief, Jorge Capitanich, insisted on Thursday the country was not in default and that holders of its performing debt should demand their money from the U.S. judge who blocked a June 30 interest payment.

Capitanich called mediator Daniel Pollack “incompetent” after Latin America’s No. 3 economy failed to reach a deal on Wednesday with holdout investors suing it and fell into its second default in 12 years.

Argentina would maintain its policies to stimulate the economy, Capitanich said. Argentina’s economy is in recession. (Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.