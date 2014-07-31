Argentina urges bondholders to demand blocked payment from judge

BUENOS AIRES, July 31 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Cabinet chief, Jorge Capitanich, insisted on Thursday the country was not in default and that holders of its performing debt should demand their money from the U.S. judge who blocked a June 30 interest payment.

Capitanich called mediator Daniel Pollack “incompetent” after Latin America’s No. 3 economy failed to reach a deal on Wednesday with holdout investors suing it and fell into its second default in 12 years.

Argentina would maintain its policies to stimulate the economy, Capitanich said. Argentina’s economy is in recession. (Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon)