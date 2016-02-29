FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says to take debt deal to Congress this week
February 29, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says to take debt deal to Congress this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Argentina will take its debt deal with leading holdout creditors to Congress for approval this week and hopes to sell up to $15 billion in bonds in April to finance the payment, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Monday.

Prat-Gay said that Argentina was already in talks with banks over the debt sale on global markets. Argentina has reached separate accords with other holdout creditors.

“We hope that if Congress reaches a decision quickly ... we will probably be able to go to the market in April,” Prat-Gay told a news conference.

Argentina, which defaulted on restructured debt payments in July 2014, and its main holdout creditors have reached a $4.65 billion agreement in principle to settle a 14-year-old sovereign debt battle.

Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

