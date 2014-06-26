FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge to hold hearing in Argentina bondholder litigation
June 26, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge to hold hearing in Argentina bondholder litigation

Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday after hedge funds suing to collect on defaulted debt issued by Argentina complained about the country’s plans to make a payment to creditors who participated in its past restructurings.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York has scheduled a hearing for 10:30 EDT (1430 EDT) after a lawyer for NML Capital Ltd, a unit of Elliott Management Corp, urged him to “address this violation of this court’s order.” (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

