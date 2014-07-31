Argentina default is focus of U.S. court hearing on Friday - filing

July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing Argentina’s dispute with a group of creditors said a hearing he has set for Friday morning in the case will be “regarding the recent default by the Republic of Argentina,” according to a court filing posted Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa set the hearing for 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Friday in New York.

On Wednesday, Argentina and a group of hedge funds holding some of its bonds failed to come to terms on a deal to avoid the country falling into default on its debt for the second time in more than 12 years.