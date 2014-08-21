FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge schedules hearing Thursday in Argentina debt dispute
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 21, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge schedules hearing Thursday in Argentina debt dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing the long-running litigation over Argentina bonds has scheduled a hearing for 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) in New York, after Argentine officials announced plans to skirt his court rulings that pushed the country into default.

NML Capital Ltd, one of several holdout creditors who U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa has said must be paid in full before Argentina can resume payments to other bondholders, had asked Griesa on Wednesday night to schedule an “emergency” hearing to consider whether to hold Argentina in contempt.

Argentina defaulted in July after Griesa blocked a $539 million coupon payment to bondholders who accepted restructurings in 2005 and 2009, saying it violated his order. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.