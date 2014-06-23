FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine bonds rise on expected talks with holdout creditors
June 23, 2014

Argentine bonds rise on expected talks with holdout creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds rose 5.3 percent early on Monday, registering relief that the government plans to negotiate with investors who refused to restructure their debt instruments after Argentina’s 2002 sovereign default.

Local markets were closed on Friday, when President Cristina Fernandez reversed her long-held policy of shunning negotiations with “holdout” investors who have sued in the U.S. courts for full repayment. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

