FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina seen contacting debt mediator by phone -source
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 15, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Argentina seen contacting debt mediator by phone -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentina will probably not send a mission to New York this week to meet with the court-appointed debt mediator in its battle with holdout bondholders but instead will certainly be in touch with him by phone, an Argentine economy ministry source said on Tuesday.

If Argentina does not reach a deal with the holdouts, who rejected previous restructurings of its debt, it faces a fresh default by the end of July, just as it is struggling with recession and dwindling foreign reserves.

Asked if there would not be a meeting in New York this week with Special Master Daniel Pollack, the source said, “This is the most probable... There surely will be contact by telephone.”

Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.