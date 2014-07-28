Argentina says sending officials to New York debt talks on Monday

BUENOS AIRES, July 28 (Reuters) - Argentina will send a negotiation team to New York on Monday for further talks with a U.S. court-appointed mediator in its debt dispute with “holdout” investors, cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said, with just three days left to avert a default.

Argentina has until Wednesday to either pay the New York hedge funds suing for full repayment on their bonds or reach a deal.

Otherwise, barring a suspension of the court-ordered July 30 deadline, Argentina will default for the second time in 12 years.

It was not clear from Captinich’s comments when the Argentine officials would arrive in New York.