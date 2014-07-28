FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says sending officials to New York debt talks on Monday
July 28, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Argentina says sending officials to New York debt talks on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 28 (Reuters) - Argentina will send a negotiation team to New York on Monday for further talks with a U.S. court-appointed mediator in its debt dispute with “holdout” investors, cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said, with just three days left to avert a default.

Argentina has until Wednesday to either pay the New York hedge funds suing for full repayment on their bonds or reach a deal.

Otherwise, barring a suspension of the court-ordered July 30 deadline, Argentina will default for the second time in 12 years.

It was not clear from Captinich’s comments when the Argentine officials would arrive in New York.

Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon

