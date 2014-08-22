FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina accuses U.S. Judge Griesa of "imperialist" attitude
August 22, 2014

Argentina accuses U.S. Judge Griesa of "imperialist" attitude

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Argentina on Friday accused the U.S. judge who called the country’s debt restructuring plan illegal of making “imperialist” comments against the South American nation.

Argentine Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich said U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa’s choice of words were “unfortunate, incorrect and even, I would say, imperialist expressions”.

Griesa on Thursday said a proposed law announced by Argentina’s president this week would violate orders he imposed favoring creditors who refused to accept restructured bonds following the country’s record 2002 default. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Richard Lough Editing by W Simon)

