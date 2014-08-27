FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says must settle with all holdout investors together
August 27, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says must settle with all holdout investors together

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government on Wednesday ruled out further piecemeal debt negotiations with a small group of U.S. hedge funds and said the country needed to strike a deal with all bondholders who rejected past restructuring agreements as a single group.

“We have to negotiate with everyone,” Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told a group of Congressional committees.

Latin America’s No.3 economy fell into default again last month after failing to reach an agreement with one group of holdout funds led by NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management who are suing for full payment on their bondholdings.

Other funds who also rejected the bond swaps that followed the South American country’s record default in 2002 lurk in the sidelines and could launch similar lawsuits.

Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

