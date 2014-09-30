FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says deposits debt payment; defies U.S. court
#Funds News
September 30, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says deposits debt payment; defies U.S. court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentina deposited a $161 million debt interest payment with a newly appointed local trustee on Tuesday, the Economy Ministry said, defying a U.S. judge who held it in contempt a day earlier for taking illegal steps to meet its debt obligations.

“By making this deposit, Argentina confirms once again its unshakeable commitment to meet its obligations to bondholders,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Hugh Bronstein and W Simon

