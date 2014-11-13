FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says sells $653.7 mln worth of dollar-linked bond due 2018
November 13, 2014 / 10:10 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says sells $653.7 mln worth of dollar-linked bond due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Argentina on Thursday sold $653.7 million of a new dollar-linked bond due to mature in 2018, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

The new bond, denominated in U.S. dollars and paid in the local currency, would have an annual coupon of 2.40 percent and the obligations would be paid at the country’s official exchange rate.

The issue comes as Argentina grapples with a default on its international debt after missing interest payments to holders of its performing debt held under foreign jurisdictions in July and October.

The ministry said it had received offers worth $826.8 million and accepted bids for $653.7 million. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese)

