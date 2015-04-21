Argentina sells $1.415 bln of bonds in top-up -Telam

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentina sold $1.415 billion worth of dollar-denominated, local law Bonar24 bonds in a top-up on Tuesday, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told Telam news agency.

The cash-strapped country had said it would offer $500 million worth of the notes but could increase that amount depending on the demand.

Argentina’s attempt last December to reopen the Bonar24 paper met poor demand. The country received bids worth just $286 million, far below the $3 billion on offer. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Chris Reese)