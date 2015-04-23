Argentina says bond proceeds deposited in central bank reserves

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 (Reuters) - The funds Argentina raised in its bond auction earlier this week have already been deposited in the country’s central bank reserves, President Cristina Fernandez told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Russia.

“The money we raised was recently added to the Argentine reserves,” she said in a televised news conference.

Argentina’s government sold $1.4159 billion worth of dollar-denominated Bonar24 bonds due in 2024 on Tuesday, receiving bids for more than three times the amount on offer. The bonds are governed by local law. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Sarah Marsh Editing by W Simon)