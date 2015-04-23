FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says bond proceeds deposited in central bank reserves
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 23, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says bond proceeds deposited in central bank reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, April 23 (Reuters) - The funds Argentina raised in its bond auction earlier this week have already been deposited in the country’s central bank reserves, President Cristina Fernandez told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Russia.

“The money we raised was recently added to the Argentine reserves,” she said in a televised news conference.

Argentina’s government sold $1.4159 billion worth of dollar-denominated Bonar24 bonds due in 2024 on Tuesday, receiving bids for more than three times the amount on offer. The bonds are governed by local law. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Sarah Marsh Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.