Mediator in Argentina's debt battle says to issue 'significant statement'
February 5, 2016 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

Mediator in Argentina's debt battle says to issue 'significant statement'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. court-appointed mediator in Argentina’s decade-long battle with creditors over unpaid debt said he would issue a “significant statement” later on Friday.

Argentina and the creditors have been holding talks in New York this week to thrash out a settlement over the unpaid debt stemming from the South American country’s 2002 default. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo of Thomson Reuters IFR in New York; Writing by Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires; Editing by Dan Grebler)

