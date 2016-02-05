Mediator in Argentina's debt battle says to issue 'significant statement'

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. court-appointed mediator in Argentina’s decade-long battle with creditors over unpaid debt said he would issue a “significant statement” later on Friday.

Argentina and the creditors have been holding talks in New York this week to thrash out a settlement over the unpaid debt stemming from the South American country’s 2002 default. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo of Thomson Reuters IFR in New York; Writing by Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires; Editing by Dan Grebler)