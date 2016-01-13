FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says wants debt deal as fiscal deficit balloons
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says wants debt deal as fiscal deficit balloons

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said Argentina would hold tough debt negotiations with U.S. investment firms suing over unpaid debt, as preliminary talks got underway in New York on Wednesday.

Prat-Gay said the claims from holdout creditors now totalled $9.9 billion and that the previous leftist government’s failure to settle with the creditors had cost the economy dear.

“We’re not going to ignore the issue. We hope the holdouts take the negotiations seriously,” Prat-Gay told a news conference.

The minister said Argentina’s primary fiscal deficit, which excludes debt payments, was 5.8 percent in 2015 and would fall by a single percentage point in 2016. He said the government wanted to eliminate subsidies for public services for the 30-40 percent of wealthiest Argentines.

The center-right government’s financing plan for 2016 would depend on progress in the debt negotiations, he said.

“The primary fiscal deficit is at its highest in 30 years,” Prat-Gay said.

Inflation will ease to between 20 and 25 percent this year from 28 percent in 2015, the minister forecast, and would slow to 5 percent in 2019.

Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.