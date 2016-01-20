FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says holdout creditors want debt offer event delayed
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 20, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says holdout creditors want debt offer event delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The investors suing Argentina over unpaid debt in the United States want Buenos Aires to postpone for a week the presentation of its proposal to solve the legal battle, the Argentine Finance Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

The presentation had been planned for the week of Jan. 25.

According to the ministry, the U.S. court mediator in the case on Tuesday evening relayed to Argentine Finance Secretary Luis Caputo the holdouts’ “request to postpone the presentation ... until the first week of February due to logistical problems”.

The ministry did not say if it would agree to the request. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Paul Simao)

