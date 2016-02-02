FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says reaches provisional debt deal with Italian creditors
February 2, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina says reaches provisional debt deal with Italian creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina has reached a preliminary deal with Italian holders of its defaulted debt, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Tuesday.

“We have reached a pre-agreement to settle the unpaid debt worth about $900 million,” Prat-Gay told a news conference.

The bonds held by the Italian creditors amounts to about 15 percent of the outstanding debt owed by the South American country stemming from its $100 billion default in 2002. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

