#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Argentina's lower house approves debt settlement package - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 16 (Reuters) - Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri won the support of the lower house of Congress for a settlement with bondholders on Wednesday, live TV images showed, leaving just a vote in the Senate between Argentina and the end of a 14-year battle with creditors.

Lawmakers across the political divide voted by a 165 to 86 margin in favor of a deal after a marathon 20-hour debate.

Macri needs to close the festering dispute to tap global credit markets and lure back investors, and had warned Argentina faced a return to hyperinflation or aggressive spending cuts if the chamber had knocked down the proposal. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
