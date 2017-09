BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina’s Province of Buenos Aires is seeking to raise $500 million from the issuance of a new six-year U.S.-dollar bond, a source in the province’s local government said on Tuesday.

Market sources told Thomson Reuters’ IFR that demand for the new bond stood so far at $1.8 billion, but this figure could change. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski in Buenos Aires and Davide Scigliuzzo in New York for IFR; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alan Crosby)