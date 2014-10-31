FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina failed to transfer Par bonds coupon payment - BNY
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 31, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina failed to transfer Par bonds coupon payment - BNY

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (IFR) - Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee for some of Argentina’s restructured bonds, notified bondholders on Friday that the sovereign’s default has spread to its Par bonds.

In an official note referring to Argentina’s US dollar- and euro-denominated Par bonds maturing in 2038, BNY Mellon said the sovereign failed to transfer a coupon payment due on the notes within the 30-day grace period following the September 30 due date.

It issued a similar note on July 31, after a coupon payment made by Argentina on its Discount bonds due in 2033 was not distributed to bondholders, pursuant to a US court order. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.